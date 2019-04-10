Forgotten families of Summerbugh crave for basic amenities

April 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Residents cry for help, fear waterborne diseases as Govt ‘forgets’ rehabilitation

Despite the government’s regular claims of rehabilitation of homeless, there are at least 19 such families at Summerbugh area of Srinagar who have been ignored over the years and have not been rehabilitated.

A resident Muhammad Rafiq Mattu, was waiting for his son’s return from a local school in Summerbugh, which is waterlogged, he had no option but to step out of the window of his temporary house to get him in.

This 45-year-old labourer is not alone. His makeshift house is surrounded by 18 other families, who were given temporary allotment in 2017 and were promised rehabilitation at Rakh-i-Gundi Akhsha in Budgam.

Mattu said the government has forgotten them as more than two years have passed but they have been ignored.

Narrating the condition of other families in their neighbourhood, he said they were first shifted from Hajj House Bemina to Parimpora Fruit Mandi in the year 2014 and then again in 2017 to Summerbugh colony with no basic facilities.

“That time authorities promised us that we will be shifted within three months and we would be rehabilitated in Rakh-i-Gundi Akhsha along with other homeless families,” Mattu said.

The families are scattered over 2-3 Kanals of land in the area, without basic facilities.

The colony is in worst condition as foul smell emanates from every corner. The dislocated residents fear that the days are not away when water-borne diseases can hit the area.

In October 2017, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, had reviewed the rehabilitation plan for dislocated urban poor families.

In that meeting, the administration had decided to provide rehabilitation to “dislocated urban poor families” with 2.75 marla plots each at Rakh-i-Gundi Akhsha for each family.

Nazir Amad Narvari, a local labour, who is suffering from respiratory illness said they (administration) have been a ‘failure’.

“We are helpless and have been suffering from past 18 years. Nobody is listening to our pleas and the successive regimes have deceived us,” he said.

Narvari said during rains, it becomes impossible for them to venture out of their homes as water logging often hits the colony. Our children are also suffering as they have also to face the same problems each day.

Another local resident Abdul Gani Kaloo, said they are facing tremendous problems in the colony. Apart from water logging, there are also problems in the colony as dust and dirt coming from stone crushers operating in the area.

“In every family, one can find patients complaining about respiratory ailments. Things are not going good here and the government has resorted to tough approach,” Kaloo added.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan told The Rising Kashmir that the issue has been almost resolved and in coming months they will be soon taken out from that colony.

“We are taking them out under ‘Housing for Poor scheme’ and they would be rehabilitated in Rakh-i-Gundi Akhsha, Budgam where the government has identified land for them,” he said.

Khan said he is well aware of the condition of the families in Summerbugh colony and they will be rehabilitated soon.

