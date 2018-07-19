Forget Panchayat polls, end bloodshed first: Hakeem tells Vohra

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has said that healing touch to the people and stopping bloodshed was the first priority than thinking about holding Panchayat Elections in the state.
He said need of the hour was to instill a sense of security among the people first and then plan about elections as in the prevailing security situation any such move would aggravate wave of civilian killings.
In a statement, Yaseen has said that the first priority of the Governor administration should be to provide healing touch to the sufferings of the people and give fresh impetus to development projects which was facing road blockade due to in- competency and political vendetta of the previous coalition government.
Yaseen said that the people of the state have, indeed, taken a sigh of relief with the imposition of Governor rule adding that they have pinned high hopes on the Governor. He has urged the Governor to try come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people. "The prevailing security situation in the state was so adverse that bye elections for a single Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency could not be held during last two years, Hakeem Yaseen said while questioning how panchayat elections throughout the state could be possible at this stage. He said though there cannot be any alternate to the democratic set up through elections but in present situation any such proposal would be a great misadventure. He said any proposal for elections in the state need to be put on hold till situation gets improved.
Yaseen has asked the Governor to release abundant funds for giving an impetus to the socio-economic activities in the state and redress the grievances of the people on priority.