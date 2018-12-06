About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forged Indian docs, Afghan visa stamps, TTP literature recovered in Pak

Published at December 06, 2018 02:37 PM 0Comment(s)1188views


Forged Indian docs, Afghan visa stamps, TTP literature recovered in Pak

Press Trust of India

Islamabad

Forged stamps and documents of Indian and Afghan governments along with literature of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been recovered during a raid at a printing press in Pakistan's restive northwestern region, according to a media report on Thursday.

Police raided the printing press in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar after acting on a tip-off that clandestine activities were going on at the Yousafzai Printing Press, the Express Tribune reported.

"Police recovered forged documents and stamps of Afghan and Indian government besides literature of TTP from a printing press in the old city area of Qissakhwani Bazaar," the paper quoted the Station House Officer (SHO) Muhmamad Noor Khan as saying.

Following the raid, police arrested owner of the press Qari Saif Ullah and was under interrogation.

"Charges will be framed after initial investigation," police said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top