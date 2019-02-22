Forge unity, defeat communal forces: Farooq

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that BJP was “polarizing” country to hide its failures saying that it is time for all of us to forge unity and give a befitting reply to those who are hell-bent to destroy our social fabric.
In a statement issued here, Abdullah who was addressing a provincial working committee meeting here at party headquarters Nawa –e- Subha, Srinagar said, “With a reduced credibility BJP and its ideologue will again rack up the emotive issues. The situation that we are facing today is a grim reminder of how low the communal forces can stoop to axe their own grind. BJP faced with pulverizing debacles in Hindi heart is shifting to a higher level divisive politics,” adding, “RSS and its proxies in the state will try to polarize the situation by fanning passions because they have nothing to offer in terms of development and stability.”
Party president said that the people of the state should not fall prey to the divisive agenda of communal forces. “These forces, directly and indirectly, will try to vitiate the atmosphere but we as a peace-loving society should not allow ourselves to get swayed by their malicious propaganda,” he said adding “In the forthcoming elections people of the state will give befitting reply to such forces as are contriving to create friction between various regions of the state.”
Abdullah while expressing concern over the unremitting intimidation, and attacks on Kashmiri traders, students putting across the country said, “The attacks have made Kashmiris putting up outside state insecure. The attacks cannot be singled out as a bout of impelled anger and frustration. The kind of warmongering and rhetoric retching against Kashmiris by certain media also played its role to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said.
While expressing dismay over the laid-back attitude of the incumbent governor administration in dealing with the incidents of violence in Jammu said, “Our politically proactive governor didn’t need to step out to pacify the masses and see to the difficulties of stranded Kashmir bound passengers in Jammu. He had shut his eyes and ears to the targeted violence against Kashmiris in Jammu.”
Abdullah appreciated the efforts of the party’s Jammu provincial team for coming to the rescue of stranded Kashmir bound passengers by organizing free kitchens and securing safe transit of passengers. “The party functionaries in Banihal also provided relief to the distressed Kashmir bound passengers. I believe acts like these will help bridge the gap between regions. Such acts ought to be replicated and appreciated,” he said adding, “We also owe gratitude to the sane voices of India who unequivocally came out and denounced the violence against Kashmiris. I express thanks to communities, groups and politicians also who lend helping hand to distressed Kashmiris across the country,” he said. He said that the party manifesto of Naya Kashmir abounds in a panacea for all the problems of the state. “A developed, peaceful state is what we will work for once in power. Our inclusive agenda of development sans regional, religious bias. Our party represents the aspirations of all regions of the state.” he added.