Forest Sports Management rebuts reports of poor performance of team

Srinagar, October22:
The Management of the forest football team today took strong exception of the news item published in local daily here terming it a handy work of fuss creators aimed at maligning its image.
The Sports Officer Shiekh Manzoor Ahmad said that some vested interests because of their personal vengeance are speaking bad things about the team to malign the image of forest department and bring disrepute to the team.
He said the team is in good shape and performing at its level beast in all tournaments that are being playing leave aside the ongoing premier league where it has brought accolades.
The Sports Officer said that the Forest Football XI has secured 08 points and has still six matches to play in ongoing premier league 2018-19 and added that the team has so for won two matches; levelled two and lost two matches.
He added that given the fact that the players it is taking along from last 16 years despite injection of no fresh blood in the team its performance has been well so for.
He also said that the sports management is proposing to regularise the players playing with this team from last 16 years and inducting fresh blood to bring new life in it.
Sheikh Manzoor said that the team has also won DCL tournament which was also a registered tournament by defeating Royal Sports in Penalty Shootout and the win was also appreciated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF).
The teams that participated in the DCL tournament included Real Kashmir, State Football Academy (SFA), Jehangir Sports, Court Road besides several other premier teams.