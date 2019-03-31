About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Forest fires continue to threaten wildlife in Khrew Conservation Reserve

Massive fire engulfs Ala Khod, Batdalav, Sotermarg areas twice this month

Forest fires continue to threaten the wildlife (animals and plant) species of the state with yet another fire incident raging at Khrew Conservation Reserve.
The massive fire, which broke out on Thursday engulfed three areas of this reserve - Ala Khod, Batdalav and Sotermarg. This is the second fire incident in Dachigam national park this month.
The locals allege that the forest and wildlife departments were ill-equipped and ill-prepared to control such fire.
“On March 28, the fire broke out in the Ala Khod area which falls under the Wildlife range and spread out in all directions to other areas of the range. The officials were using hands to control the fire,” said Ashfaq Ahmad Lone, President of Wahab Khar Welfare Society.
“Khrew-Khanmoh-Ladhu is of enormous importance to the park. Government of India had even proposed to include this area in the National Park,” he said.
He said, the fire still continues in Batdalav area of the Wildlife range and the concerned departments took two to three days to douse the flames in other areas. “The rainfall helped to douse the active flames especially in Batdalav area,” he added.
“In the last two days, vast forest area has been consumed by the fire. Lack of equipment and manpower is a major problem which raises concerns for the safety of wildlife species, flora and fauna of the park,” he said.
However, Ranger, Khrew and Khanmoh Wildlife Conservation Reserve, Sajid Farooq told The Rising Kashmir that the forest fire emerged at certain areas and they had staff deployed in the areas to douse the flames.
“We controlled the fire. But, we have certain limitations in the higher altitudes and that is why it takes time. We cannot use the fire brigades in the high altitudes. We have to do it with bare hands. Such fire incidents are natural,” he said.
He said the areas in Khrew range are called Conservation Reserve which acts as a buffer zone to Dachigam Park. “It was earmarked by Maharaja Hari Singh. Though there are Hanguls in the areas of Conservation Reserve, but the real home of Hangul is mainly inside the Dachigam Park.”
“We are procuring the latest gadgetry, equipment to protect the forests inside Dachigam Park including the buffer zones,” he said.
Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Naqash said there were two fire incidents in the last two days but the flames were doused by the staff.
“There was no loss of habitat or any injury to the wild animals. It was ground fire. All the animals were inside the Dachigam Park. There was no other fire incident today,” he said.
Khanmoh-Khrew-Shar-Ladhu area is the important Wildlife Conservation Reserve as it is a route to the Dachigam National Park.
The Conservation Reserve being connected to Dachigam National Park is home to all wildlife species of the Park including Hangul and Snow Leopard which are critically endangered in the state.
Besides, the Conservation Reserve is home to world-famous Chiker Partridges (Jungle Fowls) and Ramchikore (Snow Partridge), the preservation of which has been an important concern for the last few decades.

;