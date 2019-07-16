About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Forest deptt to go tough against corrupt employees

Employees warned of dismissal if found involved in graft 

 The state administration has warned forest department employees dismissal from service if they are found involved in graft.
According to the order issued by the authorities, no employee shall demand or receive illegal gratification or bribe in any form in connection with the official work of the Forest corporation.
The order reads that all officers of Forest Corporation are bound to act in accordance with the “conduct rule and any acts of commission or omission constitute misconduct under service rules”
The order read, “Collection of money without the written permission of the managing director, theft of corporation’s property and fraud or dishonesty in corporation’s business, taking bribe or any illegal gratification or indulging in corrupt practices constitutes misconduct under service rule.”
The orders came after Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on July 9, said that those in charge of the state’s forests, “have made millions” through dubious means.
“Several people, who worked in the Forest department in the state, accumulated millions of rupees by destroying forests,” he said.
“See the bungalows in Vasant Vihar or Maharani Bagh in Delhi of those who worked in the Forest department. I know several families who have made millions as they had the charge of Forest department. The forests of Jammu and Kashmir have been destroyed painfully. They are our lungs and we are alive because of them,” he had said.
The order said that non-compliance of service rules in general and the instructions in particular will invite strict disciplinary action including dismissal from services.
The State Administrative Council (SAC) in its meeting chaired by Governor Malik recently also asked Forest department to increase its revenue collection following the decline in the revenue.
Sources said due to corruption in forest department, it has also failed to generate adequate revenue over the years.
To ensure revenue mobilization for JK Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC) the forest department has been directed to improve efficiency to ensure full extraction of timber within permissible limit of 80 lakh cft as set by the Supreme Court.

