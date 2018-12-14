Forest deptt organizes plantation drive at Zabarwan Hills

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
In continuation to ongoing winter plantation, Forest Department today organized a plantation drive here at Boninar Zabarwan Cheshmashahi involving students.
The plantation programme was organized by Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar in collaboration with an NGO- National Society for Protection of Water Resources and Wetlands.
Besides, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir Farooq Gillani, Chairman of NGO, Nazir Benazir, students from Iqbal Islamia Mission Higher Secondary School Kralsangri Brane, Nishat and local youth also participated in the programme.
Saplings of different conifer species and medicinal plants were planted by the students under proper guidance of forest officials.
Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, Farooq Gillani briefed about the conservation of forests, and wildlife. He said such drives followed by an interactive session with the students will greatly help in achieving the desired results in increasing the green cover of the State.