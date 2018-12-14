About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forest deptt organizes plantation drive at Zabarwan Hills

Published at December 14, 2018 12:45 AM 0Comment(s)84views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 13:

 In continuation to ongoing winter plantation, Forest Department today organized a plantation drive here at Boninar Zabarwan Cheshmashahi involving students.
The plantation programme was organized by Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar in collaboration with an NGO- National Society for Protection of Water Resources and Wetlands.
Besides, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir Farooq Gillani, Chairman of NGO, Nazir Benazir, students from Iqbal Islamia Mission Higher Secondary School Kralsangri Brane, Nishat and local youth also participated in the programme.
Saplings of different conifer species and medicinal plants were planted by the students under proper guidance of forest officials.
Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, Farooq Gillani briefed about the conservation of forests, and wildlife. He said such drives followed by an interactive session with the students will greatly help in achieving the desired results in increasing the green cover of the State.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top