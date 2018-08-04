Forest Deptt organizes awareness prog on indigenous cuisine dev

Comm Secy calls for inclusion of nutritive cuisine in restaurant menus
Comm Secy calls for inclusion of nutritive cuisine in restaurant menus
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 03:
Commissioner Secretary Forests, Saurabh Bhagat, today called for inclusion in restaurants and hotels of nutritive cuisine made of a rich selection of natural edible plants grown in forests across the State.
The Commissioner Secretary was speaking at an awareness programme on innovative cuisine development involving food made of an assorted selection of indigenous edible plants grown in State forests.
The awareness programme, organized in collaboration with the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture and the Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, is part of larger efforts of the Forest department aimed to introduce the nutrition-rich edible plants grown in forests in the local cuisine offered at restaurants and hotels in the State.
Bhagat said the Forest department is committed to the conservation of the wide spectrum of nutrition-rich wild edible plants grown in the State and is working with different agencies for their promotion as commercial commodities in the State.
He said the department shall offer all required support to herbal growers, herbal-farming innovators and herbal-cuisine developers and also do its best to encourage restaurants and hotels to include the traditional nutritive cuisine in their menus, particularly, at places with substantial tourist footfall.
The programme also included exhibition of a wide range of indigenous forest-grown plants with nutrient and medicinal properties including Nunar, Lissa, Ringa, Vishkand, Tromba, Aabhaak, Machran, Babbribeol, Kakodu, Gualmanda, Wopalhak ,Soi, Ubaj, Bum, Pamposh, Zaitoon, Bhatkram, Gardaul, Chhansh, Anjeer, Virien, Paindak, Chhatrhaak, Bibdi, Fafru, Wan wangun, Kaodach, Tulkul , Kulmansh, Kambei, Kahzawain, Kangichh, Prezdar, Kasrode, Sarbong.
Several NGOs working for the promotion of traditional food made from natural forest-grown plants in the State were also involved in the organization of the awareness programme.
Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Joint Director Information (Kashmir), scientists, SKUAST teaching and research staff and heads of various NGOs were present on the occasion.