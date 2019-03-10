Forest deptt organises Plantation Drive at Bemina

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urban Forestry Division Srinagar in collaboration with Auqaf Committee Jamiya Zubair, SDA Colony Srinagar and other Local Youth and Community groups today organised a plantation drive at SDA Colony, Bemina during which about 300 saplings of different species including Deodar, Kail were planted.

According to the official spokesperson speaking on the occasion the Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Forest Circle, Irfan Ali Shah said that the event is part of Green Srinagar Program in which 80,000 healthy poly saplings are being planted during the current year in the Srinagar City and it's peripheral Urban Areas. The saplings include 36,300 Conifers, 16500 Broad-leaved, 11550 Fruit bearing Plants, 35425 medicinal Plants, besides 7,875 plants are being planted in the campuses of 20 Private Schools across the City in collaboration with Private Schools Association.

About 3000 poly saplings are being planted in various Institutions including SKIMS Soura, JVC Bemina, Government Degree College, Bemina and Women’s College Srinagar, he said.

The Conservator of Forests reiterated that Forest Department has lakhs of plantable size healthy poly saplings available for Greening Srinagar and the department will provide free of cost plants to the citizens whosoever wishes to plant at Home, in Education Institutions, Orphanages, Graveyards in a regulated manner. He further appealed people for identification of suitable land patches in and around Srinagar City for Greening purpose.

The event was attended by DFO Urban Forestry Division Srinagar Riyaz Gul, Executive Magistrate 1st class Srinagar, Retired Bureaucrats and Engineers including local youth and Colony residents.