March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Forest deptt organises Plantation Drive at Bemina

Urban Forestry Division Srinagar in collaboration with Auqaf Committee Jamiya Zubair, SDA Colony Srinagar and other Local Youth and Community groups today organised a plantation drive at SDA Colony, Bemina during which about 300 saplings of different species including Deodar, Kail were planted.
According to the official spokesperson speaking on the occasion the Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Forest Circle, Irfan Ali Shah said that the event is part of Green Srinagar Program in which 80,000 healthy poly saplings are being planted during the current year in the Srinagar City and it's peripheral Urban Areas. The saplings include 36,300 Conifers, 16500 Broad-leaved, 11550 Fruit bearing Plants, 35425 medicinal Plants, besides 7,875 plants are being planted in the campuses of 20 Private Schools across the City in collaboration with Private Schools Association.
About 3000 poly saplings are being planted in various Institutions including SKIMS Soura, JVC Bemina, Government Degree College, Bemina and Women’s College Srinagar, he said.
The Conservator of Forests reiterated that Forest Department has lakhs of plantable size healthy poly saplings available for Greening Srinagar and the department will provide free of cost plants to the citizens whosoever wishes to plant at Home, in Education Institutions, Orphanages, Graveyards in a regulated manner. He further appealed people for identification of suitable land patches in and around Srinagar City for Greening purpose.
The event was attended by DFO Urban Forestry Division Srinagar Riyaz Gul, Executive Magistrate 1st class Srinagar, Retired Bureaucrats and Engineers including local youth and Colony residents.

 

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Mar 09 | Agencies
Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Mar 09 | Agencies
GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Mar 09 | Imran Shah
;