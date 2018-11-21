Forest deptt North Circle starts plantation campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
Forest Department North Circle planted 500 saplings in Langate forest as a part of plantation campaign “Reforest Kashmir”, initiated by the department to increase green cover and boost public participation.
According to the official handout, under the campaign, a plantation program was organized in compartment No. 12/ Rfd (Braman Rafiabad) of Langate forest division where 500 saplings were planted. The program was attended by newly recruited forest guards, civil society members and students of the local area.
Speaking on the occasion, DFO Langate Forest Division Waseem Farooq Mir (DCF) emphasized the importance of planting local species and also imparted training about plantation techniques to the participants.
DFO Baramulla Forest Division Parvaiz Ahmad Wani and Deputy Director Forest Protection Force Kupwara Sarwar Shah were also present on the occasion and interacted with the participants.
Irfan Rasool Conservator North Circle said that such drives will continue in North Circle for increasing green cover of Kashmir.