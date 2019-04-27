Forest Deptt hosts awareness event at GWC Parade

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu & Kashmir State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) on Friday organized Seed Biodiversity Awareness Event here at Government Woman College Parade as part of its month long celebration in connection with International Day for Biological Diversity (April 22 to May 22, 2019)

As per an official, theme of the event was ‘Our Biodiversity, Our Food and Our health.’

The main aim of the event was to familiarize students with seed diversity, knowing plants through seeds and using seeds for art, craft, cuisine making and herbal innovations. It was also organized to spread awareness of the dependency of our food systems, nutrition and health on Biodiversity and Healthy Eco-systems. Event activities included Seed Creative Art Contest and Seed ID contest and programme was organized in collaboration with Eco Club and Department of Botany of Govt. Woman College Parade Jammu.

Director SFRI- Om Prakash Sharma, Principal Govt. Woman College Parade Jammu-Dr. Hemla Aggrawal along with the officers, Botany Professors, staff and students of Govt. Woman College Parade Jammu planted Living Fossil tree Ginko biloba and Miracle tree Moringa, oleifera to mark the occasion.

Misbah Anjum, Shreya Sharma & Diksha Dogra secured 1st 2nd and 3rd prize respectively in seed Creative Art Contest, while Nisha Manhas, Reema Rajput and Komal Sharma were winners of Seed ID quiz. The function was attended by Head Deptt. Of Botany Seema Kotwal, Associate Professor Botony Dr. Shallu Smayal, Dr. Anuradha Pandoh , Anju Koul, Dr. Javid Iqbal Contractual Lecturers Dr. Abrar Mir, Dr. Sayir Aftab & Ms. Dimple along with students.

Samuel Changkija CF Research Circle, Shweta Deonia DFO Seed Development Division Jammu & Neha Mehta DFO Research Division Jammu along with staff of SFRI organized the function to carry forward the message of Biodiversity Awareness Conservation & innovations as per theme of International Day of Biodiversity 2019, the official added.