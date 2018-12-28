Forest Deptt holds training prog on use of GPS technology, fire-monitoring app

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 27:
Department of Forest on Thursday organized a one-day training workshop on the use of GPS technology and Fire Monitoring App for the officials of the Department.
Around 41 Foresters, Deputy Foresters and Forest Guards were trained for use of the app at Soil Conservation Training School, Miransahib Jammu by experts from Photo Interpretation Division.
The training programme was inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator Forest Suresh Chugh. He said that in this era of technology, it is essential that Forest Guards are trained in latest technology like use of GPS, remote sensing, use of Forest Fire App and other such technologies for proper information sharing and protection of forests.
He said that during the current year, 600 Forest Guards have been recruited by SSRB who have some specialization in the field of Engineering, Technology, Science etc. “It is very much essential that their services are utilized accordingly to their education and such training will go a long way in training them in the use of technology in Conservation and Preservation of Forests.”
Later, PCCF inspected facilities at Miransahib Training School viz. Class room, Mess and Sports facilities. He also interacted with the instructors and trainees there.