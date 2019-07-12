Forest deptt holds series of plantation drives

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Forest Department on Thursday organized a series of plantation drives across Jammu as part of the state wide Van Mahotsav Programme launched by Governor Satya Pal Mallik early this week.

As per an official, the plantation drives were held in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi districts.

In Jammu district, Plantation was held at Trikuta Nagar, where Mayor Jammu Chander Mohan Sharma, Corporator, Trikuta Nagar and prominent citizens participated in the drive. The plantation programme was also carried out at Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

In Udhampur district, plantation was carried out at Panchayat Ghar, Nagrota Panjhgarali and Kheen in Ramnagar, while in Kathua district, plantation drive was held at Government Degree College Basohli, Tehsildar Office Mahanpur, Basohli, Manu High School and Jandi Fort Kathua.

In Reasi, plantation was organised in Katra Range involving Sarpanchs, Panchs and local People. Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K lauded the efforts of the staff of the Forest Department and encouraged them to strive further enthusiastically in achieving the set targets, said the official.

