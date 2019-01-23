Forest Deptt employees hold condolence meet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
Employees of the Forest Department on Tuesday held a condolence meeting on the demise of mother of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Syed Farooq Ahmad Gillani.
The condolence meeting was convened by the department's officers at the CCF-Kashmir office in the meeting hall at Forest Complex, Sheikh-Bagh, in Srinagar.
Planning Officer, Musadiq Qadri, who chaired a condolence meeting, expressed his grief over the sad demise. In his condolence message, Qadri prayed for peace for the departed soul.
All participants expressed their condolence with the bereaved family and termed the demise an irreparable loss for the family.
Gillani's mother passed away on Monday and congregational prayers will be held on January 24 at the ancestral graveyard at Khanyar's Reyazath Teing.