Forest Deptt continues plantation drive under 'Green J&K' initiative

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Forests continued with its plantation drive at Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Rajouri districts under 'Green J&K' initiative of Governor's administration.

As per an official, around 9 lakh saplings would be planted in the Jammu Region under the initiative.

In Jammu district, the plantation drive was conducted at SOS Home Narwal by DFO Urban Forestry Jammu, where Management Committee, Staff and school children participated in the drive for plantation of nearly 300 saplings of different species.

In Samba district, a major plantation drive was conducted at Purmandal Range by DFO Samba Forest Division wherein Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Suresh Chugh along with K. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests and Samuel Changkija, Conservator Forests, East Circle, Jammu also participated.

The PCCF said that all DFOs have to personally take the initiative forward and involve panchayat members, school children NGOs, and others in this noble cause.

The dignitaries also conducted a Plantation drive at 129 Infantry Batallion, Territorial Army Headquarters, in an event organized by DFO ETF Project Division Ashwani Kumar. The PCCF also participated in the drive along with other officers and planted a guava sapling.

In Udhampur and Nowshera area of Rajouri district, plantation drives were carried out with enthusiasm.

The Principal Chief Conservator Forests has lauded the efforts of the staff of the Forest Department for putting in strenuous efforts for the success of the plantation drive, the official added.

