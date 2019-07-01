Forest Deptt condoles demise of former CCF

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Forests on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Abdul Hamid.

A condolence meeting was held at Sheikh Bagh Forest Complex, Srinagar which was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K and other senior officers and officials of Forest Department today.

In the said meeting forest employees expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.