July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Forest Deptt condoles demise of former CCF

 Department of Forests on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Abdul Hamid.
A condolence meeting was held at Sheikh Bagh Forest Complex, Srinagar which was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K and other senior officers and officials of Forest Department today.
In the said meeting forest employees expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

;