Forest Deptt condoles demise of former CCF

Department of Forests on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Abdul Hamid.
A condolence meeting was held at Sheikh Bagh Forest Complex, Srinagar which was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K and other senior officers and officials of Forest Department today.
In the said meeting forest employees expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.
