About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forest Deptt condoles demise of AD Aijaz Wani

Published at January 31, 2019 01:34 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 30:

 Forest Department today held a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Aijaz Rasool Wani, Assistant Director Forest Protection Force Kupwara, who met with a tragic accident and passed away on Jan 28, 2019.
The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir and other forest officers/ officials.
In the meeting, heartfelt sympathy and solidarity was expressed with the bereaved family. In the meeting, prayers were held for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul. The services of the deceased were remembered.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top