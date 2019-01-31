Forest Deptt condoles demise of AD Aijaz Wani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
Forest Department today held a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Aijaz Rasool Wani, Assistant Director Forest Protection Force Kupwara, who met with a tragic accident and passed away on Jan 28, 2019.
The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir and other forest officers/ officials.
In the meeting, heartfelt sympathy and solidarity was expressed with the bereaved family. In the meeting, prayers were held for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul. The services of the deceased were remembered.