Forest Dept organizes training for forest guards

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 29:
One Day Orientation Training Program for the newly recruited Forest Guards of Srinagar Forest Circle was held Saturday here at Sheikhbagh Forest Campus.
The official spokesperson the Training Program was inaugurated by the Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle Irfan Ali Shah, who in his inaugural address welcomed the newly recruited Forest Guards and stressed upon the importance of Forests and their economic, environmental and social benefits.
He also spoke about climate change and vulnerability indices viz J&K state. He laid stress on working with dedication and commitment and leaving no stone unturned in the Forest Protection activities.
Various experts from Demarcation Forest Division, WUCMA, Forest Protection Force, and J&K State Forest Corporation, spoke on the diverse forest-based issues including Forest Demarcation, Demarcation records, functioning of Forest Department and its sister concern Departments, their organizational setup, tree identification techniques, Wildlife Management, Forest Biometry, Measurement of land, trees timber logs& Forest Protection, lodging of FIRs, Seizure memos and Challans.
The Training Program was attended by 112 Forest Guards from Urban Forestry, Pir Panjal, Sindh, Bandipora and Tangmarg Forest Divisions of Srinagar Forest Circle and is a part of continuous Training and Capacity building policy of forest officials.