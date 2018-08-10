About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forest Dept continues drive against MFP smugglers

Srinagar, August 09:

 In an anti-smuggling drive a naka was laid by the Officers/Officials of the Anantnag Forest Division at Vailoo during which 37 kg’s of MFP in gunny bags were seized along with the vehicle/Tata mobile bearing registration No. JK04-2924. The MFP was being illegally transported from Marwaha Forest Division to Daksum.
In another anti-smuggling drive, the officers/Officials of the Bandipora Forest division also seized 3 kg’s of MFP (Tripatri) with the assistance of Forest Protection Force.

 

