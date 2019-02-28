Forest Department to plant over 15 lakh saplings in Jammu region : PCCF

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU FEBRUARY 27:
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Chugh, on reviewed the progress on works being executed under CAPEX, CAMPA, CSS, District Plan, FDA by the department.
As per an official, the meeting were attended by senior officers of Forest (Territorial), Social Forestry, Wildlife Protection, Soil and Water Conservation, Environment and Remote Sensing Departments, Forest Protection Force and State Forest Research Institute (SFRI).
The Implementing agencies informed the meeting that all the works are going on in full swing and expected to be completed soon. It was informed that about 80% of the approved works have already been completed in region while the remaining works are likely to be completed in time.
The PCCF directed officers to execute works under their close supervision and upload details and maps of all works on website of e-green watch portal of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, a link of which has been given on the website of the Forest Department.
It was informed in the meeting that the Forest department would plant about 15.50 lakh saplings in Jammu region by March 2019. Besides various works of infrastructure development like offices and residential buildings for front line staff, check posts and guard huts is in progress.
Pertinently, SFRI has distributed about 15,000 plants of Chinar, among various institutions and about 30,000 more Chinar plants are being distributed among different Implementing Agencies of Forest Department, in order to promote and conserve the State tree.
The PCCF said that special emphasis is being laid on protection of Forest Boundaries through reinstallation of boundary pillars and updation of Demarcation records. Also, all forest areas vulnerable to encroachment are being identified and fenced on priority to prevent encroachment. He asked officers to undertake advance works for protection of fire prone forests in Jammu region.
PCCF asked the forest officers to prepare comprehensive output oriented Perspective Plan for five years under all schemes for better planning and output.
He also reviewed the preparations for celebration of International Forestry Day on March 21st 2019.