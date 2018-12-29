About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forest Department to develop Smriti Vans in Srinagar

Published at December 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 28:

Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle Irfan Ali Shah today conducted a comprehensive baseline survey of potential sites for development of SMRITI VANS in Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar.
He was accompanied by DFO Urban Forestry Division, Range officers and other officials.
Two potential sites were identified for the purpose during the survey. Earlier, the department was directed to identify degraded forest lands where people could plant saplings of different viable tree species in memory of someone or some event.
All the Divisional Forest Officers have also been directed to identify potential sites for Development of Smriti Van in their respective Forest Divisions and submit DPRs for the same.

