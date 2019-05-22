Forest Department organizes training program on e-Green Watch

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Forest Department in collaboration with Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehra Dun organised a three days training program on Forest Inventory and e-Green Watch technologies for the officials of the Department at Forest Complex, Sheikhbagh, Srinagar.

Around 28 DFOs and 24 Forest Guards were trained in the use of GPS, sampling techniques, KMZ file uploading on National Green Portal and Forest Inventory data collection, which will be used for the preparation of National Forest Inventory.

Addressing the participants in the concluding session of the training program, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Suresh Chugh said that in this era of technology, it is essential that DFOs and frontline forest personnel including Forest Guards are trained in latest technologies like use of GPS, remote sensing, e-green watch etc to facilitate information sharing for better protection and management of forests. He explained to the trainees that the data that will be generated by them in coming months will be used by Forest Survey of India to create a complete inventory of forest resources of the State and also contribute to the National Forest Inventory. Later PCCF interacted with the experts from Forest Survey of India as well as with the trainee forest officers/ officials.

The program amongst others was attended by Addl. PCCF Sarvesh Rai, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir Farooq Gillani, Conservator of Forests Srinagar Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests North Circle Irfan Rasool Wani and Joint Director General FSI, Sushant Sharma etc.