Forest department official shot dead in Tangmarg

Published at August 23, 2018 10:59 PM 0Comment(s)1863views


Rising Kashmir News

Baramulla
A 38-year old official of forest department was killed by gunmen in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday late evening. 
 
"Militants have shot dead one person namely Tariq Ahmad Malik of  Zandpal, Kunzer, Tangmarg in his home late today evening," SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said.
 
He said that the deceased was an employee of Forest Department.
 
"One militant involved in this murder was identified by locals as Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit," Hussain said.
 
He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been initiated with regard to the incident. (GNS)
