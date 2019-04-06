Forest department ‘fails’ to plant single tree on its land at Qamarwari

April 06, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Land being used a timber depot, plantation likely to start in coming week: CCF

As Srinagar district administration is claiming that over 40,000 saplings are to be planted under ‘Green Srinagar Initiative’, the J&K Forest Department has failed to plant a single tree on its own vacant land at PC Depot, Qamarwari.

A Forest Department official wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that there are around 180-190 kanals of open land available but the department is not in a mood to plant trees there.

He said a few years ago they planted some saplings in the area as the land belongs to the department but there is hardly any plantation drive going on in the area.

According to a communiqué the district administration has claimed that ‘Green Srinagar initiative’ aims to make Srinagar green in the truest sense involving meaningful and smart plantation while bringing all plantation activities in the district under a single organized platform directing and managing them.

“It also aims to gather and keep track of the data of saplings planted in the district in order to ensure their post-plantation maintenance to get the desired results,” it reads.

The communiqué further reads that project also undertakes to plant 50,000 Chinar saplings, in addition to 1.50 lakh other tree saplings in schools and institutional areas along avenues across the district during the first year.

“Plants exposed to public or vehicular movements are also being tree-guarded under the project,” it claims.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Farooq Gillani told The Rising Kashmir that the area at Qamarwari belongs to Forest Corporation and is utilized as timber depot.

“Land is exclusively for timber purpose but in peripheries, the department can plant trees. In coming weeks they will start fresh plantation drive in the area,” Gillani added.

He claimed that in the current year the department is going to plant 20.37 lakh plants under different schemes for rehabilitation of degraded forest areas.

