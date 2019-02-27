Forest clearances go online; CS launches online FCA portal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Chief Secretary B. V. R. Subramanyam Tuesday launched online portal of Forest Clearances here which will enable online submission and monitoring of forest clearance proposals.
The official spokesperson said with the launch of the facility, concerned departments will now be able to submit online indent for forest clearance and track the status of their proposals on a real-time basis. The facility has been made very user-friendly and shall provide enabling features for successful uploading of documents, along with submission of indents.
According to the spokesperson, while appreciating the initiative of the Forest Department, Chief Secretary desired that the practice of manual indenting and tracking shall be dispensed with in future. “FAC meetings should present the status of all pending cases through effective use of this online portal,” he said.
“This is another milestone towards the goal of achieving greater accountability and transparency in the system,” Chief Secretary added.
The portals feature facilities like security controls, intimation through Short Message Service or Email which has been inbuilt into the system. The Online Portal shall provide information about the progress of various forest clearance cases on a real-time basis very conveniently through a dashboard.
Time-bound progress of projects and their monitoring shall be possible through the report generating features of the portal, which can be accessed through the website of Forest Department.
The web portal can be accessed through the website of J&K Forest Department. The User Agencies shall be given Username and Password so that they are able to submit indents online which has now been made mandatory from 1st Match 2019 in the State.
Commissioner Secretary Forest Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that the online MIS prepared by the Department has been commissioned in a record time of one month, with exhaustive database and extensive features.
Principal Secretary Finance/ Industries & Commerce, Naveen Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary Forest, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Chairman J&K State Pollution Control Board Ravi Kesar, Principal Chief Conservator Forests, J&K, Suresh Chugh and other concerned were present on the occasion.