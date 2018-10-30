Foreshore Athletes organise 14km awareness run

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Foreshore Athletes conducted 14 kilometer awareness run from Gagangir to upper Sonamarg. The theme of the run was “Step in for drug free Kashmir". This was the third event of its kind by Foreshore Athletes.
Earlier two events Tangmarg to Gulmarg run titled ‘Save Environment Save Forest’ followed by another run from rafting point to Pahalgam titled ‘visit Kashmir, Experience Nature each again of 14 Km were also conducted.
The function was later organized at Hotel Devine Inn Sonmarg was held.
During the function, it was highlighted that OTC delivery of anxiolytics, Anti-depressants and stimulants contribute significantly to drug menace. The athletes said the online purchase of drugs is another grave problem.
The participants appealed Governor and Advisor to Governor, Commissioner Health and Medical Education to look into the matter.
Later in the valedictory function, athletes showing distinction in all events were felicitated.
Best athlete award 2018 was given to Dr. Anwar Hussain Nagoo who secured Ist in all the three events. He was also felicitated for being a part of recent 200 km Kargil-Srinagar ultra-marathon completed by Hamid Aziz covering 47.8 Km with him. Other athletes awarded were Mohsin Arshid and Abdul Majeed.
Veteran athlete Gulam Nabi was conferred lifetime achievement award.
President Foreshore Athletes Group Bashir Ahmad informed the gathering about their future plans especially the follow up of themes for active contribution to society.
The events were sponsored by Fortune Holidays, A to Z Communication Airtel Budgam, Yimberzal Nurseries, Tops Automobiles and JK Career Consultancy.