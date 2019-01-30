Foreshore athletes organise 13 km snow run at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir News
Adventure snow run was held last Sunday from Tangmarg to Ski point Gulmarg in which veteran and budding athletes of the Valley participated. Some renowned athletes were also the part of run .The event was a joint venture of Foreshore Athletes and J&K Adventure Sports Club.
The run started from Tangmarg at 8:30 in the morning and concluded at 10:14 am at Ski point Gulmarg and the athletes had to run over slippery snow trails.
Speaking on the occasion Secretary Foreshore Athletes Dr Anwar Hussain informed the importance of athletics in current scenario wherein large population especially teens are pushed towards drug addiction and anti-social activities.
“This is an effective way to get them inclined to right track as addiction to athletics is stronger than drug addiction but former being strong health and community builder.”
Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg Nasir Mahmod who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the role of club delivering their social responsibility.
The event was sponsored by Hotel Vintage Gulmarg and was fully assisted by Police station Tangmarg.
The organisers expressed heartfelt thanks especially to Bilal of Hotel vintage Gulmarg and SHO Tangmarg