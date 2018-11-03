Foreshore Athletes felicitate ultra-runner Hamid Aziz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In an impressive function held here, Ultra-marathon runner Hamid Aziz was felicitated for successfully completing 200 km Kargil- Srinagar solo ultra-run on 21 October and 22 Oct 2018.
President and other office bearers of the Foreshore Athletes presented mementos and a cash award to their fellow runner Hamid who is representing Jammu and Kashmir Adventure Sports Club (JKASC).
The Athletic Club also felicitated their members especially Dr Anwar Hussain who was ran 47.8 km with Hamid in his 200 km ultra run.
The function was attended by large gathering of athletes, office bearers of two clubs and some veteran athletes of Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion president Foreshore Athletes Bashir Ahmad congratulated Hamid for achieving the feat which, he said, has brought fame to the athletes of J&K and boosted their morale.
He also hoped that Hamid would soon register his name in Guinness book of world records.
The President of JKASC Sajad Ahmad was also present on the occasion who stressed on collaboration amongst the athletic bodies of Kashmir and making collective efforts for the development in the sports activities especially athletics.