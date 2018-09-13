Foreign travellers find no reason for advisories on Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 12:
Though there have been advisories from many foreign countries on travelling to Kashmir, the foreign travellers, however, ridicule such prohibition after spending their holidays here peacefully.
A group of Australian travellers have term the advisories on Kashmir as misplaced saying Kashmir is one of the few safest places to travel for foreigners.
“This is surprising to see European and other countries have put advisories on travelling to Kashmir when tourists are wholeheartedly welcomed here. Sometimes, i feel tourists are more safe here than in any part of the world,” said Miriame form Australia who along with her nine colleagues have been enjoying their trip to Kashmir.
The group visited Srinagar’s Dal and Nigeen Lake, Mughal Gardens, Gulmarg and Pahalgam and also enjoyed their stays in houseboats.
Another member George Burma says Kashmir is one of the most peaceful places to visit.
He has enjoyed to hilt his stays in houseboat.
“After you are done with day’s travels, sitting on the deck of the houseboat in Nigeen lake is what unwinds you. This is such a pace here that we feel absolutely home. Besides, wherever we go, we are met with good greetings from locals. We enjoyed every moment. Having advisories on Kashmir is injustice to this place,” he said.
Another over 30 member group of travellers from Malaysia not only enjoyed the sightseeing but also the evening Kashmiri folk music programmes which local travel agent organised for them at Zabarwan Park.
The group has been staying in Wangnoo Sheraton Group of Houseboats and the tour was organised by its owner Habibullah Wangnoo who organised their tour through this Kashmir Vision Tour & Travels agency.
“We have been bringing foreign groups for many years and their number is increasing. Foreign travel advisories, if lifted, will attract more travellers to Kashmir. However, we are doing our bit and spreading the word how safer Kashmir is to travel,” he said.
Wangnoo said more groups from UK, France, Thailand have confirmed their bookings for October mont.