Foreign travellers feel safer in Kashmir

Express surprise over travel advisories
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The foreign tourist arrivals to Kashmir have increased over the past few years despite travel advisories.
Foreigners who are currently present here are all in praise of the valley’s beautiful landscape, amazing art and craft, unique culture and sumptuous food.
Linda Cortright, a tour leader from America, has been here for past few days is awestruck by the Valley’s beautiful landscape and tourist-friendly people.
She expresses surprise over the travel advisories on Kashmir by European countries.
“I didn’t find anything wrong here that merits advisories. It is absolutely safe place to travel and female tourists are enjoying their tour safely here,” says Linda who is the tour leader of her group who has been to famous tourist resorts like Gulmarg and Sonamarg and also visited many places in Srinagar.
She wants her countrymen to travel to Kashmir and explore the beauty.
The group is currently staying in Wangnoo Sheraton Group of Houseboats.
The experience in the houseboats has also overwhelmed them.
The tour leader of another group from Thailand Suchaya Fon has similar experience to share.
Fon has taken her group to Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and also to Mughal Gardens in Srinagar besides they have also enjoyed shikra joy rides.
The breathtaking views have made her group happy who have expressed happiness on visiting Kashmir.
“Some of the group members have visited Kashmir first time and they are completely awestruck by the beauty here. They are happy that they have visited to such a place which brings peace of mind,” she says.
Fon says she would promote Kashmir more as it is one of the safest destinations for travellers.
“There is lot of media propaganda about Kashmir being not safe which is completely true. Locals here are very welcoming and we feel as if we are at home completely safe and happy,” she says.
The tour of both Thai and American group has been organised by organized by Kashmir Vision Tour & Travels.