Foreign militant injured in Hajin gunfight succumbs laid to rest by locals

A Pakistani militant who was injured in a gunfight with a joint team of government forces at Hajin on Monday has succumbed to injuries.
Identified as Abu Haris, the militant was buried in the Hajin and a large number of people attended his funeral.
This is for the first time in recent past that a foreign militant has been buried by the locals. The authorities had barred people from burying the foreign militants after a huge funeral was witnessed to Abu Qasim, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in 2015.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range Swayam Prakash Pani said that the militant had escaped with the help of his accomplices after an encounter with a joint team of police, army and CRPF.
He said that police could not take the body in order to avoid any breach of law and order situation in the area. He, however, said that action will be taken who have given shelter to the militant.
A case has been registered and those behind will be identified and action as per law will be taken against them.
“On specific input, yesterday security forces cordoned off Bon Mollah at Hajan. While the cordon was being laid there was an exchange of fire,” IGP said, adding “though in the search operation nobody was recovered consequently it was learnt that one militant of LeT was injured in the encounter”.
On Tuesday morning, IGP said, Police came to know about the death of the militant. “Since the body was already in the village request was made to the villagers to hand over the body to police. Meanwhile, the body was buried amidst a procession led by some miscreants. The Police are ascertaining the identity of the militant who is understood to be not a local militant. Also necessary legal action has been initiated against the people who led the protest and instigated public,” IGP added.
