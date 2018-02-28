Foreign militant injured in gunfight succumbs

Hajin residents refuse to give body to police
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
A Pakistani militant, who was injured in a gunfight with forces at north Kashmir town of Hajin, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.
Identified as Abu Haris the militant was buried in Hajin and a large number of people attended his funeral. This is for the first time in recent past that a foreign militant has been buried by the locals. Authorities had barred people from burying the foreign militants after a huge funeral was witnessed on the death of Abu Qasim, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in 2015.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, S P Pani, told GNS that the militant had escaped with the help of his accomplices after an encounter with a joint team of police, army and CRPF.
He said that police could not take the body for funeral in order to avoid any breach of law and order situation. He, however, said that action will be taken against those who gave shelter to the militant.
A case has been registered and those behind the incident will be identified and action as per law will be taken against them, he said.
“On a specific input, yesterday forces cordoned Bon Mohalla at Hajan. While the cordon was being laid there was an exchange of fire,” a police spokesman said in a statement issued here, adding “though in the search operation no body was recovered subsequently it was learnt that one militant of LeT was injured in the encounter”.
On Tuesday morning, the spokesman said, police came to know about the death of the militant. “Since the body was already in the village request was made to the villagers to hand over it to the police.”
“The body was buried amidst a procession led by some miscreants. The Police are ascertaining the identity of the militant who is understood to be not a local militant. Also necessary legal action has been initiated against the people who led the protest and instigated public,” spokesman added.
