Foreign journalists meet Governor

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of foreign media comprising Alexandre Marchand, Correspondent AFP (France); Philomene Remy, Correspondent, France 24 for India and South Asia; Alban Alvarez, Correspondent cum Cameraman, France 24; Alexander Huntley Travelli, Correspondent, The Economist (U.K); Alasdair Lambert Pal, Correspondent, Reuters; Sibylle Licht, Bureau Chief, ARD German T.V. and Emily Rose Schmall Shoel, Correspondent Associated Press met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Shishir Kothari, Under Secretary (Press Relations), Ministry of External Affairs also accompanied the visiting delegation. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Secretary Information and Public Relations was present on the occasion.

The visit was organised under the ‘India Beyond Headlines’- a familiarization programme launched by the External Publicity Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for foreign journalists based in India.

The delegation which yesterday trekked on the Pahalgam route to the Cave Shrine of Amarnath, discussed with Governor, who is also the Chairman of Amarnath Shrine Board, about various aspects relating to Yatra management in the State.

Governor shared with the delegation about felt needs and aspirations of people relating to developmental issues and various initiatives of his Administration for ensuring holistic development of the State. He added that doors of Raj Bhavan are open to public for registering their grievances which are duly addressed in a time bound manner by his officers.