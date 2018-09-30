Forces working as joint family: DGP

Visits Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, holds darbar
Srinagar:
Continuing his series of visits and interaction programmes with police personnel at different district headquarters, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh today said that all forces were working like a joint family.
In this regard, the DGP visited Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal today. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P Pani. The DGP inspected guard of honour at all the three places and took slaute.
Addressing the darbars the DGP complimented the Police personnel and the CAPF personnel for completing the important tasks earmarked to them in a very effectively. He impressed upon the Police personnel to be ready for the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Elections and make plans keeping in view the local conditions and the resources. He said that all the forces have been working as a joint family and should complete this task of holding the election in a smooth and peaceful manner.
Referring to the recent announcements of the State and the Central Government of increasing the ex-gratia relief to the NOKs and enumeration of SPOs the DGP said that after taking over the charge he has made the efforts to strengthen the Police personnel upto the lowest rank. Advising the Police personnel to fulfill their responsibilities assigned to them the DGP said that the rewards and accolades will be showered on the personnel who exhibit dedication in their work. He also advised the Police personnel to take good care of their families and their health.