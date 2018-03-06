Forces will have to differentiate between civilians, militants: PDP

Says Shopian has unfortunately become focal point of all tragedies
AgenciesSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir on Tuesday in light of the killings in Shopian, expressed heartfelt grief over the civilian killings in Kashmir and said the continued cycle of violence in the Valley and the actions of forces killing civilians is a point of concern for all.
Terming the incident to be beyond the words of condemnation, Mir said that this not anything over which anyone can play politics, but question arises that even after repeated instructions from the government to follow SOPs, forces still fail to adhere to the norms.
“It is not about any political party or opposition or the government, but about conduct of the forces, which has hurt everyone in the state,” he said.
He said that unfortunately Shopian has become a focal point of all tragedies and at this point of time the forces will also have to rethink, that there must be some regard for human rights and a clear distinction between a civilian and a militant, which forms bedrock of having political stability.
“Until they also realise this, no political initiative can provide succor to the Valley,” Mir added. (KNS)
0 Comment(s)