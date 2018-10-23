Forces want to avoid Kulgam-like incidents: DGP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Monday said forces want to avoid Kulgam-like incidents where seven civilians were killed in an encounter site.
“After the gunfight in Kulgam yesterday in which three JeM militants were killed, there was an unfortunate incident and police regrets it. Such incidents are avoidable and they should be avoided,” Singh told reporters on sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of a SashastraSeemaBal (SSB) constable at Tattoo ground here.
Seven civilians were killed in an explosion near an encounter site at Laroo in Kulgam district yesterday.
The police chief said when an anti-militancy operation concludes, there are apprehensions of danger at the gunfight site.
“People, especially youth, should avoid going to gunfight sites or touch the debris. We express sympathy with the families who lost their kin in the incident,” he said.
The top cop said forces don’t want such incidents to occur. “We have directed all the forces to avoid collateral damage during anti-militancy operations in Kashmir.”
“But people should also understand that they should not create such a situation which can lead to loss of innocent lives,” DGP said.