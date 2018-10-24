Forces violate SOP with impunity: GCCJK

Srinagar:
Group of Concerned Citizens, Jammu and Kashmir, (GCCJK) on Tuesday said that the civil society group was deeply shocked and aghast with the killings of scores of civilians in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.
“We the members of GCCJK—comprising of academician, senior civil servants, jurists, journalists and trade union leaders are aghast and deeply shocked over civilian killings at Kulgam,” a statement issued here said. “The tragic occurrence raises grave concerns about the mode and manner of the security forces operation that left seven civilians dead and scores injured, some of whom, battling for life in hospitals at Srinagar. The SOPs have been apparently violated, with impunity.” The Kulgam killings raise many questions that remain unanswered. “We strongly condemn the loss of innocent lives and call for an impartial and time-bound probe into the painful incident, at the highest level, through credible persons, so that those responsible for it are unmasked and dealt with under law,” the statement added. The civilian deaths once again underscore need for an immediate, meaningful and result oriented dialogue between the stakeholders.
The signatories include, Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, M Shafi Pandit Former, Chairman Public Service Commission, G.R.Sufi Former Chief Information Commissioner, Abdul Wahid Qureshi Former Vice Chancellor Kashmir University, And Founder Vice Chancellor Central University Kashmir, Hashmatullah Khan Former Vice Chancellor SKUAST University, Fayaz A Kaloo Editor-in-Chief, Greater Kashmir and President Editors Guild, Masood Hussain, Artist, Rafiq Masoodi, Former Addl. Director General, Doordarshan, Munshi Ghulam Hassan Former Chairman J&K Bank, M Zaman Azurda Professor, Former Dean & Head, Faculty of Arts, Prof Nusrat Andrabi, Former Principal Govt. College for Women, Anuradha Bhasin Executive Editor, Kashmir Times
Feroz Ahmad, Former Commissioner/Secretary to Government (Leh), A. R. Khan, Former IGP and Member State Human Rights Commission, Syed Noor-Ul-Hassan, Former Pr. Chief Conservator of Forest, G.H. Kango Former Pr. Chief Conservator of Forest, Krishan Lal Entrepreneur, G.D. Bakshi Progressive Farmer (Rajouri, Jammu), G.A. Peer Former Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Prof. Indu Kilam Professor, Jammu University (Jammu), Prof. Zahuruddin Professor, Jammu University (Jammu), M.S.Rather Former Commissioner/Secretary to Govt and Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Red Cross, G.H.Rather Former Development Commissioner Power, Rambir Singh Bali Advocate J&K High Court, M. Altaf Khan Advocate J&K High Court, GJ Nehvi, Former Commissioner/Secretary, Govt of J&K, Syed Masood Shah Entrepreneur, M.S. Magrey Former Managing Director J&K State Financial, Corporation. Mohammad Syed Former Managing Director J&K Agro Industries, Sampat Prakash, Trade Union Leader, Kashmir.
People from all walks of life must unite: Mirwaiz
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday people from all walks of life must come forward and unite for one cause.
“While the unflinching belief of people in their struggle is the greatest source of strength for us all, one other thing that can unnerve even a great adversity is the strength in unity,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement issued here. “So all of us have to unite from one end of the spectrum to the other, like we did on the 35A assault and launch a joint agitation against the continuous barbaric killings and massacres of our youth under the garb of CASO.”
Mirwaiz was earlier arrested by the police when he broke the cordon around his house to lead the march towards Lal Chowk as per JRL program to protest the Kulgam massacre by the India forces, a spokesman said, adding that a large contingent of police posted outside his house and in the lanes leading to it were barricaded preventing Hurriyat activists and media persons from reaching his house to join in the march.
Before his arrest, Mirwaiz said that “Kashmir has been turned into a slaughter house where Kashmiri’s are killed with impunity, as part of a state policy of crushing us to contain our struggle for self-determination and continue our subjugation.” “Besides, severe repression on Kashmiri’s sells well in Indian electoral market for the rulers. A nation which kills small children and pregnant women has lost all sense of humanity and morality and to ask them for probes or action against perpetrators of killings is travesty of justice and humiliating the victims,” he said.