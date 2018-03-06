Forces view every Kashmiri as enemy: DeM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Monday condemned the killings of youth by forces in Shopian.
DeM said: “It is evident that India has killed 6 Kashmiri youths and now a story of lies and deception is being woven to shield the criminals.”
In the statement issued, Sayeda Aaseyah Andrabi, head of the organization, said that “the blood of these innocents is not only on the hands of Indian army but on the hands of pro Indian political leader in Jammu Kashmir as well.”
“This incident once again clarifies that every Kashmiri Muslim is an enemy for the Indian forces, and they kill Kashmiri Muslims at their whim and wish,” she said.
