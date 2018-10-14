Forces vandalized property in Shartgund Bala: MLA Rasheed

Langate:
AIP President, Engineer Abdul Rasheed, today visited village Shartgund Bala and adjoining areas—accusing forces of vandalizing property.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed expressed sympathy with those, whose property was damaged during the encounter. On the occasion, Rasheed condemned use of force against civilians and accused forces of crossing all the limits. Er. Rasheed questioned state DGP and Army top brasses who always talk of showing restrain. He sought stern action against those who picked up a youth namely Mudasir Ahmad Beigh, resident of Jahama, handcuffed him and then mercilessly fired bullet in his leg in presence of dozens of witnesses.
Similarly dozens were injured and the window pans and other property were damaged in Shartgund Bala, Teerina, Prungroo and Qalamabad areas. He also condemned Handwara Police for detaining around forty youth hailing from different areas who were on way to Lolab to attend the last rites of Manan Wani.
Meanwhile Rasheed also condemned the continuous harassment of Kashmiri students outside J&K especially in Aligarh Muslim University and said that party will carry a peaceful march in Srinagar tomorrow against harassment of Kashmiri students and their suspension from AMU.