Forces vacate SKIMS building after occupying it for 2 decades

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jul 27:
A multi-story building of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) at Soura was finally vacated by forces on Friday after occupying it for over last two decades.
The huge building once used to be an Animal House before it was occupied by the paramilitary CRPF around 25 years ago when militancy was at its peak in Kashmir Valley. The SKIMS property was vacated by forces following government intervention.
The move, according to a government official, was a good sign as the SKIMS authorities had been making efforts to get the building vacated for purpose of the premier medical institute.
“For some period the building was under CRPF and now the government thought to withdraw forces from it. From the initial state, we had made strong efforts for the building to get vacated. As the property belongs to SKIMS, it needs a lot of space,” said a top official in SKIMS, privy to the development.
Initially, the building was used by paramilitary CRPF but the building was currently under Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) battalion.
Srinagar-based CRPF spokesperson, Sanjay Sharma said SSB 13 battalion was shifted from the SKIMS premises to Dignibal.
“The SSB battalion had come to stay in the building some time ago. Now, the SSB has been shifted to Dignibal,” Sharma said without divulging details about the exact period forces occupied the building.
SSB personnel removed essentials from the building while the make shift bunkers were also removed outside the building located on the front side of SKIMS.
The SKIMS authorities, an official said, had been seeking the building to be vacated from forces’ possession since 2008.
“It was a government matter and finally matured. The process to handover the building to SKIMS authorities is on,” said the official adding the building will be used by SKIMS for public facilities.
