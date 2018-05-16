Forces to scale down CASOs during Ramadan

Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 15:
The forces in Valley have ostensibly worked out a fresh strategy to deal with militants and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the general public in anti-militancy operations during the holy month of Ramadan.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that in view of the holy month of Ramadan, the anti-militancy operations would remain limited to based on “specific intelligence information” while the routine Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) would be scaled down.
“The anti-militancy operations will be carried out based on intelligence operations. There will be no regular and general CASOs,” a reliable source in the security grid told Rising Kashmir.
Army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been carrying out instant operations against militants. “These operations are carried out based on specific intelligence inputs while routine CASOs are conducted for area domination, when there is a suspicion about militant movement in any general area. CASOs often lead to gunfights between militants and forces.”
“The general area CASOs will be avoided but specific intelligence-based operations will continue in Ramadan also,” said a security officer.
After a surge in militancy last year, forces had revived the CASOs to prevent militants from escaping during the operations.
Sources said forces’ move to scale down CASOs in Valley during the holy month of Ramadan has been taken to allow people to move freely during the holy month without any fear.
“Forces will not become obstruction while people offer prayers in Ramadan,” they said.
Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid told Rising Kashmir that they would facilitate people to offer late night and pre-dawn prayers peacefully.
He, however, didn’t comment when forces with curtail level of operations against militants in Ramadan.
Inspector General of CRPF, RavideepSahi said that they would be sensitive towards the religious sentiments of people during Ramadan.
“We will also make available free ambulance service in Srinagar,” he said.
After a recent all-party meeting, the political parties had suggested central government to declare unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramadan and AmarnathYatra.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said ceasefire would provide relief to the people and help create a better atmosphere in the state.
However, the BJP has disassociated itself from the ceasefire appeal saying there cannot be any unilateral ceasefire.
