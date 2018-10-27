Forces responsible for human tragedies in Kashmir: Geelani

Pays tribute to slain Anantnag, Sopore militants
Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain militants killed in Anantnag and Sopore encounters, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday said that “forces were responsible for human tragedies—creating havoc across the troubled region.”
Geelani in a statement issued to press said “those fighting for their basic and fundamental rights are labeled as ‘Terrorists’ and gunned down day in and day out,” he said. “These ultimate sacrifices have made our movement so precious that nobody can ever think of any compromise or betrayal,” he said, adding that Delhi rulers and their local supporters should bear it in mind that muscular approach can never force a nation to submission and unending killing spree and fear psychoses cannot lease for them ever.
Meanwhile, Geelani claimed that 27th October 1947 was the saddest and blackest day of human history in general and Kashmir history in particular when Indian Army landed in the paradise of Kashmir, making it “a hell for the last seven decades.” He said that “it was this ill-fated day of October 27, 1947 when our long and pathetic days of unrest, slavery and subjugation started. It was on this day when India against all constitutional, legal, moral or democratic norms landed its army in this unfortunate land, putting an end to our civil, social, religious and human liberties.”
Geelani said that Maharaja Hari Singh had no democratic right, as a head of the state, to call for military intervention at the time when he himself had lost the control and was on run from the valley, facing a revolt from the population against his cruel rule.
He questioned how a single person can decide the fate of millions of people when this justification was given by India itself while pleading the cases of Hyderabad and Junagarah as they took control of both by their army but denying the same in Kashmir, defines the ‘imperialistic, biased and arrogant mindset’ of the rulers of India.