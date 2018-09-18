Forces’ response to Jhajjar Kotli attck was quick, adequate: DGP

Asks police to gear up for local body elections
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Monday said that the response of police, army and CRPF men to the recent militant attack in Jhajjar Kotli was “quick and adequate.”
According to a statement, Singh said this during a darbar in Jammu.
The DGP complimented the Jammu police for successful the operation at Kakriyal. “ It was a clean operation with no fatal injury. By this, the achievement graph of Jammu police has gone further up.”
He said that the response to the emerging situation was very quick and adequate.
“The different forces on ground i.e Police, Army and CRPF exhibited a great spirit with the officers leading on the forefront.”
He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been fighting the militancy from last so many years. “And keeping in view our capabilities, we are near our goal of completely finishing the militancy from the state.
Singh added that a number of successful operations were conducted against the militants in the state in past one week.
DGP said that the police has the twin responsibility of “being custodian and well as maintainer of the peace and we are premier stake holders in peace”.
The DGP said that over the years the facilities available in discharge of duties have increased manifold.
Thanking the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, for increasing the ex-gratia relief the DGP said that “we have great expectations and have projected the needs and requirements before the government”.
“We are hopeful that they will also be looked into sympathetically. I assure the officers and jawans that I will work for your welfare and the decisions in this regard will be taken on appropriate forum,” He added.
In view of the Municipal Elections, the DGP directed the officers and policemen to be fully prepared for a peaceful and smooth election.
In his address IGP Jammu Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal welcomed the DGP and said that Kakriyal operation was very tough in view of the dense vegetation in the area.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, JSK Range, Bhim Sen Tuti briefed the DGP about the response and the actions which went into making this encounter very successful, the statement added.