Forces recover vehicle carrying two passengers from Jehlum at Uri

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Car carrying two passengers has been recovered from Jhelum by forces after a day-long search by divers, despite heavy current and difficult terrain. The Army spokesperson said the Army has once again extended its support to “Kashmiri Awaam” and recovered civil vehicle an Alto 800 Car from Jhelum river.

The spokesperson said on 20 May 2019, an Alto Car plying on NH44 carrying two passengers fell into Jhelum river near Red Bridge, Uri, forces located at Uri swiftly launched a search mission, however, the vehicle could not be spotted.

Forces promptly inducted its Specialist Divers Team for special search mission as the current in the Jhelum river was very high and terrain condition was difficult. The joint rescue mission was launched by Army along with J&K police, NHPC and SDRF.

Securities Forces divers team carried out dives and located the vehicle which had submerged in the river flowing at high speed, towed it up and carried out the search for the bodies, however, bodies could not be located.

The spokesperson said in past too Army has extended its helping hand in recovery of vehicles which have met with an accident and will continue its efforts towards supporting the local population and civil administration.