Forces ransack Hizb militant's house, thrash his family members and neighbours

A person was injured and hospitilized after government forces allegedly thrashed family members and neighbours of an active militant at Dogripora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir last night.
The residents of Dogripora village alleged that the forces entered the village at around 12:30 am and ransacked residential house of the active Hizbul Mujahideen commander Lateef Ahmad Dar and thrashed his family members which include his three brothers namely Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Nadeem Ahmad Dar and Zubair Ahmad Dar.
The locals alleged later the forces also beaten up three neighbours of the Hizb Commander namely Mohammad Azhar Ud Din, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Ishfaq Ahmad Lone.
Among the trio, Azhar Ud Din suffered injuries and has been hospitilized, the locals said.
Demanding stern action against the forces involved in ransacking the houses and beating of inmates, the residents appealed the higher authorities to direct the concerned police to register an FIR against the erring forces personnel.
Lateef is the only surviving member among eleven which showed up in the picture with Burhan Wani, the Hizb commander who was killed in 2016 triggering of massive unrest that left nearly 100 civilians dead and injuries to over ten thousand mostly with pellets.
A police officer concerned said that they are checking the facts about the incidents “but I did not get any report or complaint regarding any damage or ransacking by the forces in any house.” (GNS)