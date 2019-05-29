About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 29, 2019 | Agencies

Forces personnel injured in accidental fire in Uri

A forces personnel was injured in an accidental fire in Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, official sources said here on Wednesday.

They said a forces personnel Ramakant Dewidi was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during duty at Gohalan near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.

The injured soldier was shifted to Army hospital Uri, where his condition is stated to be stable. However, police has registered a case and initiated proceedings.

