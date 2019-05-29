Forces personnel injured in accidental fire in Uri

May 29, 2019 | Agencies

A forces personnel was injured in an accidental fire in Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, official sources said here on Wednesday.

They said a forces personnel Ramakant Dewidi was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during duty at Gohalan near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.

The injured soldier was shifted to Army hospital Uri, where his condition is stated to be stable. However, police has registered a case and initiated proceedings.