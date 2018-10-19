Forces must pay the price for wrongdoings: LeT

Srinagar:
Mahmood Shah, Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir on Thursday expressed concern over the the killing of civilian, Rayees Habibullah Hanga in Fateh Kadal gunfight.
"Forces with their oppressive attitude are forcing the youth to pick up gun against," Shah said in a statement. Shah warned of severe consequences if their ill-fated vicious behavior continued. "The day will not be far away when the children of Jammu Kashmir will pick guns instead of stones against forces. The circumstances are being developed in this direction." Shah in his statement further stated that Government is spilling the blood of innocent youth to get a marginalized win in 2019 elections."
He said that “None can realize the feelings of a mother who has watched the atrocities being imposed upon her children by Indian Forces. But forces must pay the price for their wrongdoings.”