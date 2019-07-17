About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Government forces and militants exchanged gunfire following a launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Gund Brath village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Police said that there was a brief exchange of gunfire between the forces and militants.

Earlier, Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operation Group of police jointly cordoned off Mir Mohalla, Gund Brath village and launched door-to-door searches after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service was as a precautionary measure and also ordered the closure of Govt Degree College Sopore.

The authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services and claswork in Government Degree Colleges in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

              

Government forces and militants exchanged gunfire following a launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Gund Brath village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Police said that there was a brief exchange of gunfire between the forces and militants.

Earlier, Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operation Group of police jointly cordoned off Mir Mohalla, Gund Brath village and launched door-to-door searches after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service was as a precautionary measure and also ordered the closure of Govt Degree College Sopore.

The authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services and claswork in Government Degree Colleges in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;