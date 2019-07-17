Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

July 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces and militants exchanged gunfire following a launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Gund Brath village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Police said that there was a brief exchange of gunfire between the forces and militants.

Earlier, Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operation Group of police jointly cordoned off Mir Mohalla, Gund Brath village and launched door-to-door searches after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services and claswork in Government Degree Colleges in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

(Representational picture)