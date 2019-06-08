Forces, militants exchange brief firing in Verinag

June 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and government forces in Nowgam area of Verinag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army's 19RR and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam.

A police official said that forces laid siege in the area after receiving inputs about presence of some militants.

There was a brief exchange of firing between militants and forces, he said.